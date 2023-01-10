EuropeTankers

Norden boosts tanker pool with Mercuria MR trio

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 10, 2023
Norden

Denmark’s Norden has received a boost for its tanker pool with the addition of three MR product tankers from Mercuria.

The Swiss energy and commodities trader has joined the pool with the 2015-built Silver Ebalina, 2019-built Sea Eagle and the 2022-built PS New Orleans.

Norden Tanker Pool, previously known as Norient Product Pool welcomed 10 new participants last year adding 19 vessels, of which the majority are MRs.

The company most recently added Interorient-managed 2007-built Star Eagle and before that Asley Chartering-managed 2007-built Elizabeth M.

