Norden starts issuing carbon emissions reports for every voyage

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 8, 2021
Danish shipowner Norden is now providing all customers with a carbon emissions estimate prior to every freight transport, as well as a post-voyage carbon emissions report.

“Today many of our customers simply do not know what the environmental impact of shipping their product is,” said Adam Nielsen, head of logistics and climate solutions at Norden. “Before we can have a meaningful discussion with clients about reducing emissions in the supply chain, we need to provide complete transparency over emissions data before and after each voyage. We want our customers to start asking questions – such as why one voyage emits more than another, and to start demanding greener shipping solutions.”

The pre-voyage estimates are based on an algorithm developed by Norden, using data from 58m voyage simulations. Post-voyage, all customers will receive a reportof emitted CO₂ together with cargo size and transported distance. The report can be fed automatically into customers’ data systems for ease of reporting.

Providing emissions transparency is the first of Norden’s five climate commitments, announced earlier this month.

As well as a long-term commitment to zero-emissions by 2050; Norden has committed to keeping emissions in line with the downward trajectory set by the Sea Cargo Charter and it has committed to only order zero-emission vessels from 2030.

