Norden streamlines business unit structure

Danish owner and operator Norden has consolidated three business segments into two, one focused on investments and the other on asset-light freight services.

Assets & Logistics, which will focus on investments, is made up of current activities in asset management, which handles the ownership and longer-term leasing of dry cargo vessels and product tankers. Logistics and Climate Solutions, a newly formed team, has joined the unit and will concentrate on delivering efficient and sustainable supply chain solutions by investing in selected port logistics.

“Logistics and Climate Solutions signals our commitment to develop customer solutions beyond a standard freight service, improving supply chain efficiency and reducing carbon emissions for our customers,” said CEO Jan Rindbo, adding that this is a natural extension of Norden’s current business.

The second unit is called Freight Services & Trading, which groups Norden’s dry operator and tanker operator activities, supported by a risk management framework. The company said that by placing all asset-light profit centres across its two primary markets under one umbrella, it would extend its strategic drive to be more customer and data driven.

“The powerful combination of human knowledge, advanced analytics and a strong brand ensures that our empowered teams across 11 global offices can act with the autonomy, agility and speed needed in volatile markets to deliver strong returns while providing our customers with a reliable, efficient freight service,” added Rindbo.