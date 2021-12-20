Dry CargoEurope

Norden’s sales spree accelerates

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowDecember 20, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Norden

Over the weekend multiple brokers report that Norden’s ongoing sales spree has reached new levels, bringing around $141m in the last couple of weeks.

The latest sales include two NACKS-built, 61,000 dwt resales, named Nord Adagio and Nord Arpeggio. The duo fetched some $66m and will hit the water in February, going to unspecified Singaporean owners.

Other bulkers reported sold include the similar sized, 2018 built Nord Columbia for around $32m and two 38,000 dwt handysize ships, Nord Rubicon and Nord Colorado, sold for just under $43m en bloc.

In total Norden has bought and sold 20 ships in wet and dry this year.

Tags
Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowDecember 20, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Hans Thaulow

Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button