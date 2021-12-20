Norden’s sales spree accelerates

Over the weekend multiple brokers report that Norden’s ongoing sales spree has reached new levels, bringing around $141m in the last couple of weeks.

The latest sales include two NACKS-built, 61,000 dwt resales, named Nord Adagio and Nord Arpeggio. The duo fetched some $66m and will hit the water in February, going to unspecified Singaporean owners.

Other bulkers reported sold include the similar sized, 2018 built Nord Columbia for around $32m and two 38,000 dwt handysize ships, Nord Rubicon and Nord Colorado, sold for just under $43m en bloc.

In total Norden has bought and sold 20 ships in wet and dry this year.