Nordic American Tankers banks $21m from sale of ageing suezmax

Herbjorn Hansson-led Nordic American Tankers (NAT) has sold one of its nineteen-year-old suezmax vessels to an undisclosed international energy major, earning $21m in net proceeds from the deal.

The New York-listed firm said delivery will take place in the fourth quarter of 2022 and that cash will be used to reduce the company’s debt.

Nordic American Tankers currently has a fleet of 20 suezmaxes of which three were built in 2003; the Nordic Pollux, Nordic Cosmos and Nordic Apollo.

The company recently chartered out one of its 2010-built ships for a period of one year at a rate in excess of $30,000 per day.