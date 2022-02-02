EuropeTankers

Nordic American Tankers offloads another suezmax

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 2, 2022
New York-listed suezmax specialist Nordic American Tankers (NAT) has sold the 2002-built Nordic Mistral to undisclosed buyers. The 164,200 dtw tanker fetched around $15.8m according to VesselsValue.

The move is part of the Herbjorn Hansson-led firm to renew its fleet by offloading at least two vessels built in 2000 and 2002 and replacing them with two or more additional ships of more recent vintage.

In October last year, NAT sold the 2000-built Nordic Sirius, renamed Ocean Peri, to Far Eastern buyers for a reported price of $14m. The second sale should complete in February.

Following the transactions, Nordic American Tankers will have a fleet of 23 suezmax vessels, including two newbuildings set for delivery in May and June this year.

