Nordic American Tankers orders suezmax pair at Samsung

Herbjorn Hansson led Nordic American Tankers (NAT) has signed new building contracts with South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries for two suezmax tankers.

Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2022, and the pair will grow the NAT fleet to a total of 25 suezmax tankers.

“The combination of specifications, quality of yard, price, payment terms and deliveries make this an attractive investment for NAT and is consistent with our strategy to expand and renew our fleet,” Hansson said in a letter to shareholders.

Hanson said the first two instalments on the vessels have been funded, and the company will consider various financing alternatives prior to delivery.

