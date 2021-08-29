Nordic American Tankers secures another market-beating fixture

Herbjorn Hansson-led Nordic American Tankers (NAT) said it has fixed one of its ships to an undisclosed oil major, again at fixtures much higher than those quoted in the current market.

The New York-listed suezmax specialist has landed a new contract for a minimum of six months at a day rate of $17,000. The deal is said to be almost identical to those announced last month.

“The rate levels concluded in the last two contracts are significantly higher than market reports for the spot market suggest,” said Hansson, founder, chairman and CEO of NAT.

Nordic American Tankers has 25 suezmax vessels, including two newbuildings set for delivery in 2022. The company is looking to renew its fleet by offloading at least two vessels built in 2000 and 2002 and purchasing two or more additional ships of more recent vintage.