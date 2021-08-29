AmericasEuropeTankers

Nordic American Tankers secures another market-beating fixture

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 30, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Nordic American Tankers

Herbjorn Hansson-led Nordic American Tankers (NAT) said it has fixed one of its ships to an undisclosed oil major, again at fixtures much higher than those quoted in the current market.

The New York-listed suezmax specialist has landed a new contract for a minimum of six months at a day rate of $17,000. The deal is said to be almost identical to those announced last month.

“The rate levels concluded in the last two contracts are significantly higher than market reports for the spot market suggest,” said Hansson, founder, chairman and CEO of NAT.

Nordic American Tankers has 25 suezmax vessels, including two newbuildings set for delivery in 2022. The company is looking to renew its fleet by offloading at least two vessels built in 2000 and 2002 and purchasing two or more additional ships of more recent vintage.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinAugust 30, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button