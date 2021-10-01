Tankers

Nordic American Tankers sell suezmax as it pushes for fleet renewal

Adis Ajdin October 1, 2021
Nordic American Tankers is pressing forward with its fleet renewal plan having sealed a deal to sell one of its ships. The New York-listed suezmax specialist has not revealed any further details except that it expects the transaction to be “fixed and firm shortly”.

Earlier this year, the Herbjorn Hansson-led firm announced plans to renew its fleet by offloading at least two vessels built in 2000 and 2002 and purchasing two or more additional ships of more recent vintage.

Nordic American Tankers has 25 suezmax vessels, including two newbuildings set for delivery in 2022.

“We look at further sales and purchases of suezmaxes in the time to come. The market for our 25 suezmaxes is finely balanced. We agree with those (analysts) who now expect a strong upswing,” Hansson said.

