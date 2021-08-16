Nordic companies team up for green ammonia

Finish energy company St1 Nordic Oy and the Norwegian clean energy company Horisont Energi have joined forces to develop a green ammonia project in Finnmark, Northern Norway for a wide variety of renewable energy products for transport and industry.

St1 and Horisont Energi will conduct pre-studies on the potential of green ammonia production in Finnmark based upon electrolysis using wind power, hydrogen from various green feedstocks, and in addition, explore the use of several new and alternative technologies in green ammonia production.

The partners will also explore the whole value chain for negative emissions – from carbon capture to final storage – to create carbon removal credits (CRCs) for commercialisation and to contribute to the development of related legislation.

As a part of the study, the partners will be assessing potential locations for green ammonia production in Finnmark. The electrolysis will require the wind power that St1 plans to produce and has already submitted a permit application for the development of 800 MW Davvi wind park, in addition to other pipeline projects.

Horisont Energi is already engaged in the Barents Blue project in Finnmark, Europe’s first large-scale blue ammonia production. Using natural gas from the Barents Sea, Barents Blue will have a production capacity of 3,000 tons of ammonia per day once operational in 2025.