Nordic duo collaborates on first OSV ammonia retrofit

Norwegian shipowner Eidesvik Offshore and Finland’s technology group Wärtsilä have joined forces to convert an offshore supply vessel (OSV) to operate with an ammonia-fuelled combustion engine with the required fuel supply and safety system by the end of 2023.

The first-of-its-kind project currently considers retrofitting an OSV equipped with Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines operating primarily with liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel. The conversion should allow the vessel to operate with a 70% ammonia blend and ultimately achieve operation with 100% ammonia and with a minimum ignition fuel requirement. Wärtsilä said it has already successfully laboratory tested an engine powered by the same blend.

Eidesvik has used LNG fuel in its fleet from as early as 2003, and fuel cells from 2006. The company believes that to achieve the industry’s decarbonisation targets, not only newbuilds will need to have the appropriate technologies, but existing vessels must also be retrofitted accordingly. “This project is yet another confirmation of our strong reputation as a pioneer in implementing new environmental technologies in both newbuilds and the existing fleet,” said Eidesvik CEO and president, Jan Fredrik Meling.

Wärtsilä and Eidesvik are also partners in the EU-funded ShipFC project to equip a platform supply vessel, the Viking Energy, with a 2MW fuel cell running on green ammonia. The installation is scheduled to take place in late 2023.