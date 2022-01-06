EuropeTankers

Nordic Shipholding finds buyers for its last three tankers

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 6, 2022
0 202 Less than a minute
Nordic Shipholding

The end of Denmark’s Nordic Shipholding has moved a step closer. The company, in dire financial trouble since 2018, has been winding up its business over the past six months.

The Copenhagen-based company has revealed it has found buyers for its last three product tankers, the Nordic Anne, Nordic Amy and Nordic Agnetha, fetching a combined $37.1m. The buyers of the tanker trio have not been reported.

Last October Esben Poulsson was appointed chairman of the company, overseeing the winding down of the business.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 6, 2022
0 202 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button