Nordic Shipholding finds buyers for its last three tankers

The end of Denmark’s Nordic Shipholding has moved a step closer. The company, in dire financial trouble since 2018, has been winding up its business over the past six months.

The Copenhagen-based company has revealed it has found buyers for its last three product tankers, the Nordic Anne, Nordic Amy and Nordic Agnetha, fetching a combined $37.1m. The buyers of the tanker trio have not been reported.

Last October Esben Poulsson was appointed chairman of the company, overseeing the winding down of the business.