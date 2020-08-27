Nordic Shipholding lists MR tanker for sale as merger talks stall

Danish tanker owner Nordic Shipholding has listed 2007-built 38,400 dwt MR tanker Nordic Hanne for sale.

The company said the move is in line with themanagement’s strategy to secure longer term financing in the renegotiation of the group’s loan facilities. VesselsValue’s valuation on the vessel is $10.7m.

Nordic Shipholding commenced merger discussions with a potential entity in late 2019, however the process has been stalled due to the diminished financial and economic visibility that have evolved from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nordic Shipholding said the five tankers in its fleet will continue to be commercially deployed on a pool basis for the rest of this year and the company continues to pursue growth and potential consolidation opportunities that are accretive to the company.