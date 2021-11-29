EuropeOffshore

Noreco CEO steps down

Noreco

David B. Cook the chief executive officer of Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco) has resigned from the company effective today.

Noreco’s chief financial officer, Euan Shirlaw, will take on the formal role of acting managing director.

“We would like to thank Mr. Cook for his contributions to Noreco and wish him the best of luck in future endeavours,” said Riulf Rustad, executive chair in Noreco.

Cook joined the company from the Ineos Oil & Gas board in July 2020. Prior to Ineos, he was the CEO of the Danish upstream company Dong Oil and Gas for several years, leading that company through Dong’s successful IPO and later its sale to Ineos.

