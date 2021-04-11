NorSea awarded supply base contract by OMV

NorSea has won a five-year contract, with two two-year extension options, to provide supply base services to OMV for its operations in the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea.

The contract has a value of NOK 300m ($35,3m) and commenced on April 1. OMV will utilise bases in Dusavik, Kristiansund and Hammerfest for storage and handling of pipes, terminal services, and warehousing services.

“We are proud and humbled by the trust OMV shows us. This is an acknowledgement of the work we put in every day to develop safer, smarter and greener logistics services for the energy industry. We are very much looking forward to welcoming OMV to our bases and continuing the collaboration in the years to come,” said Thomas Vang, CEO of NorSea Logistics.