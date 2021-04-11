EuropeOffshorePorts and Logistics

NorSea awarded supply base contract by OMV

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 12, 2021
0 16 1 minute read
NorSea

NorSea has won a five-year contract, with two two-year extension options, to provide supply base services to OMV for its operations in the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea.

The contract has a value of NOK 300m ($35,3m) and commenced on April 1. OMV will utilise bases in Dusavik, Kristiansund and Hammerfest for storage and handling of pipes, terminal services, and warehousing services.

“We are proud and humbled by the trust OMV shows us. This is an acknowledgement of the work we put in every day to develop safer, smarter and greener logistics services for the energy industry. We are very much looking forward to welcoming OMV to our bases and continuing the collaboration in the years to come,” said Thomas Vang, CEO of NorSea Logistics.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 12, 2021
0 16 1 minute read
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button