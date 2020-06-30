Norsepower to install tillable rotor sails on Sea-Cargo vessel

Finnish auxiliary wind propulsion system provider Norsepower has entered into an agreement with Sea-Cargo, a logistics provider in the North Sea market, to install the world’s first tiltable rotor sails onboard SC Connector, a sidedoor roro cargo vessel.

According to Norsepower, the 12,251 gt roro cargo vessel operates in the North Sea which allows for some of the most favourable wind conditions for rotor sails. The routes involve navigating under multiple bridges and powerlines which require the rotor sails to have a tilting function.

Preparations for the retrofit on the SC Connector are currently taking place with the installation scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year.

Analysis by Norsepower estimates that its technology would be able to achieve a carbon emissions reduction of 25% for the vessel.

“We are delighted to be working with Sea-Cargo, not only as they are keen to demonstrate their commitment to maximising the propulsive power of wind to reduce emissions, but also for their cooperation and innovation in making tilting rotor sails a realisation. Rotor sails are particularly well suited to roro vessels and working with Sea-Cargo to deliver a tilting rotor sail ensures we are providing an adaptable solution which fits with particular vessel requirements, specifically demonstrating vessels with height restrictions to benefit from the rotor sail solution,” said Tuomas Riski, CEO of Norsepower.

The Norsepower rotor sail solution is a modernised version of the Flettner rotor, a spinning cylinder that uses the Magnus effect to harness wind power to thrust a ship.