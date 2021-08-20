North Queensland Bulk Ports focuses on green hydrogen

North Queensland Bulk Ports (NGBP) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan’s Itochu Corporation, Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited and Brookfield Asset Management for a green hydrogen feasibility study.

The agreement includes a feasibility study on producing and storing green hydrogen which will be centred on port land at the Dalrymple Bay Terminal, which is part of the Queensland Renewable Energy Zone, plus an examination of developing supply chains for exporting green hydrogen using the Terminal’s existing facilities.

The green hydrogen feasibility study will be conducted in phases, up to the final commercial production phase, with Phase I scheduled to begin during 2021.