North Sea Petrofac workers continue strikes on BP assets

Petrofac workers on BP North Sea installations downed tools again after negotiations over working conditions stalled.

The 48-hour strike action which started on Wednesday at 06.00 hrs involves around 80 workers and is set to conclude at 05.59 hrs on Friday, January 20.

Unite, the UK’s largest offshore trade union, confirmed that BP assets hit by the strike action include: Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP, and the Glen Lyon floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility.

The dispute centres on the three-weeks-on, three-weeks-off working rotation. Since its introduction, many workers have expressed their dissatisfaction and called for a return to two-week on/off. The current strike is a continuation of the action that began at the end of December.

Unite industrial officer John Boland, on behalf of the Petrofac workforce across the various BP installations, said: “The 48-hour strike action could have been averted if the company made a reasonable and acceptable offer to our members. This didn’t happen, and the strike action taking place is a failure by BP Petrofac management who seem relaxed about dragging this dispute on rather than fixing it. Unite stands ready to negotiate with Petrofac but only if they work to resolve the outstanding issues over working rotas and pay, which is at the heart of this dispute.”

Last week, Unite confirmed over 200 of its members employed by Petrofac on Repsol Sinopec’s assets had accepted an improved wage offer worth up to 20.2%.

Commenting on the Petrofac Repsol deal, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, added: “This is a benchmark our BP Petrofac workers are rightly looking at, and we will continue to support them in the fight for good jobs, pay and conditions in the offshore sector.”