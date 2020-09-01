North Sea Port to become green hydrogen hub

Dutch green hydrogen infrastructure company VoltH2 has signed an agreement with North Sea Port for an industrial plot in Vlissingen, where it plans to build a green hydrogen plant with storage, refuelling and distribution facilities.

VoltH2 says the plant will produce up to 3,600 tonnes of green hydrogen annually, and local filling stations can supplied contributing to increased sustainability for the port. The site is accessible by road, rail and waterway for the supply and distribution of green hydrogen. Plans include the possible construction of a pipeline to a tanker transfer point.

Andre Jurres, founder and CEO of VoltH2, commented: “With the signing of this agreement with North Sea Port for our first site in Vlissingen, we are giving the starting signal for the expansion of VoltH2. We thank North Sea Port for their cooperation and support in the preparatory phase so that we can take this first step in the development of a green hydrogen hub in Vlissingen.”

Daan Schalck, CEO of North Sea Port, said: “VoltH2’s investment in a green hydrogen plant is in line with the energy transition that North Sea Port is working on with many partners. It also contributes to the port’s development as an Energy Port. The power station will also makes it possible to further develop North Sea Port as a multimodal port, with transport of hydrogen by road, rail and water.”