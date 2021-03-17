North Star Renewables wins contract to deliver three vessels for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm

Aberdeen-based North Star Renewables has been awarded contracts worth an estimated £270m ($376m) to deliver three service operation vessels (SOVs) to be used on the giant 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm being built in the North Sea by joint venture partners SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni.

North Star will deliver the SOVs to Dogger Bank Wind Farm operator Equinor from summer 2023 and will be chartered to Dogger Bank by North Star for a 10-year period, with an option for three one-year extensions.

North Star will create 130 new full-time UK-based jobs in crewing and shore-based roles for the lifetime of the contract. Recruitment for the roles will start 12 months ahead of vessel delivery to Dogger Bank’s planned operations base in Port of Tyne.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm will be located more than 130 km off the Yorkshire coast and will generate enough renewable energy to power 6m UK homes.