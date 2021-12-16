North Star sets out to decarbonise its fleet

UK OSV owner and operator North Star has launched a fleet decarbonisation scheme with an in-depth sustainability study across its 44 offshore infrastructure support vessels. The results should provide a roadmap to help the business futureproof its tonnage, enhance operational performance, and meet its net zero 2040 target.

North Star has commissioned independent design and engineering consultants, Houlder, to determine the carbon emission reduction opportunities in its existing fleet and recommend the most effective green innovations for the firm to invest in over the next decade.

As part of the three-stage analysis, Houlder will evaluate North Star’s fleet of emergency response and rescue vehicles, platform supply vessels, as well as its future renewables fleet. The first will establish greenhouse gas emissions and carbon intensity across its existing assets and onshore operations. It will then identify the most suitable clean technologies to improve each vessel’s efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

The final phase will assess all potential energy efficient and low emission propulsion solutions that could be retrofitted to the existing fleet in line with operational requirements, available space, displacement, power demand and endurance requirements. Alternative fuels of the future will also be considered. The assessment and results are due to be completed in Q1 next year.

North Star chief executive, Matthew Gordon, said: “The urgent need for the sector to upscale to zero-emission vessels and clean fuels is gathering pace and while we are well informed on the numerous innovations which would provide dynamic options, it is vital that we are fully informed with conclusive intelligence to support our investment decisions.

“Houlder’s meticulous approach will help us to determine the most effective solutions to adopt, based on our operations, budgets and timeline. Over the next 10 years, we want to adapt our vessels with a trajectory of improvements that will set the future benchmark across the North Sea for green-powered high-performing, reliable, offshore infrastructure services fleet support.”