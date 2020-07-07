EuropeOffshore

North Star Shipping appoints new CEO

Aberdeen-based emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV) operator North Star Shipping has appointed Matthew Gordon as the new CEO of the company, replacing Callum Bruce who will retire after 34 years with the company.

Gordon has been working in the offshore industry for over 24 years, having served various positions in Unique Group, Atlantic Offshore, Viking Seatech and Subsea 7.

“We have found the right person to take North Star forward. Matt’s experience and drive will be invaluable as North Star seeks to further evolve its services in the emergency response and rescue vessel market and the rapidly developing offshore wind sector. He will also oversee the integration of our recent acquisition of Boston Putford Offshore Safety,” said Steven Lowry of North Star’s owner, Basalt Infrastructure Partners.

North Star currently owns and operates 46 vessel, made up of 41 ERRVs and five PSVs.

