Northern Lights CO2 carriers set for rotor sail treatment

Finnish marine wind propulsion system designer Norsepower has secured a contract with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (DSIC) for delivery of single rotor sails onboard two newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered, wind-assisted CO2 carriers commissioned by the Northern Lights joint venture.

The Northern Lights JV between energy giants Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergiesis is developing an infrastructure to transport CO2 from European industrial emitters. As part of the project, an order was placed last year at DSIC for a pair of liquified CO2 carriers set to deliver in 2024. Once in operation, the ships will load captured and liquefied CO2 and transport it to the Northern Lights receiving terminal in Øygarden in western Norway for intermediate storage, before being transported by pipeline for permanent storage in an offshore reservoir 2,600 m under the seabed.

The two newbuilds will each be equipped with one 28x4m Norsepower rotor sail, which, according to the company’s estimates, will reduce the fuel and CO2 emissions from each vessel by around 5%. In addition to LNG as fuel and wind-assisted propulsion, the 130 m long ships, with a carrying capacity of 7,500 cu m, will feature other innovative technologies, such as air lubrication to reduce carbon intensity by around 34% compared to conventional systems.

The rotor sails, which are described as a modernised version of the Flettner rotor, a spinning cylinder that uses the Magnus effect to harness wind power and generate thrust, will be delivered in early 2023.

Tuomas Riski, CEO of Norsepower, commented: “The industry is transforming quickly and newbuild vessels are being built today to operate efficiently ahead of 2050. Therefore we are seeing the industry seeking to build vessels today which already have proven energy efficiency solutions onboard which can reduce fuel consumption, the associated costs as well as reduce emissions.

“As fuel prices increase and a carbon levy is initiated, getting newbuild vessels as efficient as possible is essential for long term commercial success. Northern Lights JV is setting a global standard for CO₂ transportation by ships and highlights the importance of collaboration for accelerating the energy transition. Our technology, alongside an air lubrication system and other clean technologies will ensure operations are as low carbon as possible. This initiative also highlights the role that cleaner shipping has within complex supply chains and decarbonisation strategies outside of the immediate industry.”

Norsepower technology has already attracted owners of tankers, bulkers, roro ships and ferries with an average fuel savings estimate of 5 to 25%. Most recently, the mining giant BHP teamed up with Pan Pacific Copper, a member of the JX Nippon Mining & Metals group, to retrofit the 2013-built combination carrier Koryu with Norsepower’s rotor sail system by the third quarter of 2023.