Northern Offshore secures drilling contract from Smart Oil Investment

Northern Offshore, a drilling unit of Shandong Offshore International, has won a contract from Sinogeo’s Smart Oil Investment for drilling services in the Bohai Sea through a tender process.

Under the contract, Northern Offshore will provide its newbuild jackup drilling rig Energy Engager or recently purchased jackup rig GSP Magellan to drill three wells at a block operated by CNOOC.

The total value of the contract is RMB164m ($25.4m).

Northern Offshore owns a fleet of five jackup rigs with another two newbuild rigs set to be delivered by Cosco Dalian Shipyard this year.