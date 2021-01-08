Northern Offshore Services seals deal to provide seven crew transfer vessels to Ørsted

Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) has sealed a deal with Danish clean energy giant Ørsted to provide seven crew transfer vessels over the next three years.

The vessels will be used to provide crew transfer support to Ørsted’s UK West Coast Hub, operating at the Walney, Walney Extension, West of Duddon Sands, Barrow, Burbo Bank and Burbo Bank Extension offshore wind farms.

The vessels will be based at Ørsted’s Barrow and Liverpool operations sites.

Howard Shields, head of UK West Operations at Ørsted, said: “Our West coast offshore wind farms have a total capacity of more than 1.8GW and are an important source of clean, renewable electricity. We have an excellent operations team that ensures our offshore wind farms continue to operate efficiently and effectively. A reliable CTV service is a vital tool in maintaining our excellent operational performance track record.”

“We are pleased to have been selected for this scope, and this award is based on many years of good cooperation between N-O-S and Ørsted. This long-term agreement will further strengthen our position and commitment in the UK market,” said Fredrik Hallqvist, CCO at Northern Offshore Services.

Headquartered in Sweden, N-O-S currently operates 42 vessels, mostly crew transfer vessels.