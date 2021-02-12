EuropeOffshore

Northern Supply offloads PSV pair for $6.6m

Standard Drilling

Norway’s S.D. Standard Drilling has announced that Northern Supply AS, a company in which it has an indirect ownership of 28.1%, has sold medium size platform supply vessels FS Carrick and FS Aberdour for $6.6m.

According to VesselsValue, the pair are valued at $8m although both appear to have been laid up for some time.

The transaction is expected to be completed within the next few days, leaving Northern Supply with a fleet of six vessels.

S.D Standard Drilling will have ownership, directly and indirectly, in a fleet of 10 PSVs.

