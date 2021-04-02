Northland books Ems Maritime Offshore CTV for Nordsee One

Northland Power Europe has taken the wind farm service vessel WINDEA six on a futher 5-year charter from the service provider Ems Maritime Offshore (EMO).

Northland Power previously chartered the crew transfer vessel (CTV) WINDEA four, and since 2018 also its sister vessel the 27.5m long WINDEA six for transport of service technicians and freight to the offshore wind farm Nordsee One.

The current contract will see both CTVs commissioned by Northland Power Europe until 2026 for services from Norddeich.

“The extension of the charter contract for the WINDEA six is the result of our outstanding teamwork over the last few years. As local service providers, we are very proud to be able to continue our cooperation with the team from Northland Power,” said Jan Heyenga, authorised signatory and Head of Maritime Services at EMO.

Northland Power Europe is the operator of the German Nordsee One and Northland Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farms.

EMO has been providing service vessel to Northland Power since 2016.