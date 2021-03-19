Northstar Marine expands fleet, forming offshore wind partnership with Laredo

New Jersey-based Northstar Marine has announced that the company has acquired two offshore units and entered into an alliance with Laredo Offshore Services, as it looks to provide more services to the emerging offshore wind sector.

The company has acquired liftboat Northstar Voyager, which is currently undergoing a refit and US Coast Guard recertification in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its first project in the Northeast in mid-April of this year. The company has also bought another 2019-built flexi-float jackup rig.

“We are very excited to expand our fleet with the addition of the Voyager and the Flexi Float spread at a time when our clients are seeking solutions to service the offshore wind sector,” said Northstar’s president and CEO, Phil Risko.

Meanwhile, the company has formed an alliance with Laredo Offshore Services in order to provide a diverse fleet of liftboats to support the development of offshore wind farms in the US Northeast.

As part of the partnership, Laredo Offshore Services has mobilized liftboat Brazos to New Jersey.

“Our alliance with Laredo brings the largest liftboat homeported on the East Coast. Laredo brings over 40 years of liftboat experience from the oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico, and we value their knowledge and experience,” Risko added.