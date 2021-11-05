Northstar returns to Fincantieri Bay for another LNG bunker barge

Northstar Midstream unit Polaris New Energy has, through its affiliate PNE Marine Holdings, placed an order at US yard Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding for the construction of a second 5,500 cu m LNG bunker barge.

The newbuild barge will be a sister vessel to the LNG bunker barge Clean Canaveral, which will be delivered by Fincantieri in mid-November. The ships will add to Northstar’s growing fleet, delivering LNG to cruise ships, container vessels, bulk carriers, car carriers, and tankers that are in service or on order today.

The ABS-classed barge will be fitted with four 1,375 cu m IMO Type C tanks and utilise a cargo handling system designed and developed by Wärtsilä.

Tim Casey, senior vice president, LNG for Northstar, said: “LNG is recognised as a clean, dependable and competitively priced fuel for the shipping industry. The addition of this new vessel further distinguishes Northstar’s capabilities to manage the last-mile logistics of LNG safely and effectively across the US coastline. The new capacity will provide unmatched reliability and flexibility in the current market and is the next step in our strategy to create a complete platform of LNG logistical solutions for marine customers.”