Home Sector Offshore Nortrans Offshore seals new contracts for MPSV and accommodation vessel May 14th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Offshore

Singapore-based Nortrans Offshore, led by Kjell Gauksheim, has secured new work for two vessels in its diverse fleet.

Together with its local partner, Nortrans has secured a charter of one to three months for 2017-built multipurpose supply vessel Prince Jameson I with Shell Nigeria.

Additionally, 2015-built accomodation support vessel Temis has been awarded a new contract with Noble Energy at the Alen Gas Field development, in Equatorial Guinea.

“After successfully completed the Leviathan project in January 2020 with our DP3 flotel – Temis, we are pleased to achieve this recognition by Noble Energy again selecting Nortrans and Temis for their next hook up and commissioning project commencing Q3 this year 2020,” Gauksheim said on social media.