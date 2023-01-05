Norvic Shipping adds new funds to support growth plans

Canadian dry bulk operator Norvic Shipping has secured a $42.5m loan with a syndicate of major US lenders.

The Toronto-based firm said the working capital revolving credit facility would be used to expand the company’s core business as well as pursue new opportunities.

London-headquartered shipping financial advisors RMK Maritime helped facilitate the five-year deal.

Established in 2006, Norvic claims it has over 100 ships on the water at any given time, transporting a wide range of dry bulk commodities. The company has Atlantic, Middle-East, and Pacific business units with offices in San Francisco, Houston, Copenhagen, Dubai, Mumbai, and Singapore.