Norway and Japan seen leading shipping’s zero emissions race

New mapping of zero emission pilots and demonstration efforts in shipping reveals Norway and Japan are out in front in terms of the number of projects underway.

The Getting to Zero Coalition’s latest update on global action top decarbonise shipping includes significantly more projects – up from 106 to 203 – focusing on ship technologies, fuel production as well as bunkering and infrastructure with Norway and Japan the most busy (see map below).

Some of the key findings in this year’s mapping include an increased focus on hydrogen-derived fuels, a higher number of large vessels targeting ammonia and methanol, more bunkering and infrastructure projects, as well as the emergence of fuel production in Oceania.

“Electricity-derived fuels, particularly hydrogen and ammonia are increasingly taking a larger share of the industry’s focus, with 42 of the fuel production projects involving so-called green hydrogen based on electrolysis,” commented Jesse Fahnestock, head of research and analysis at the Global Maritime Forum.