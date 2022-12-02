Norway targets 10% of offshore wind market share

Norway is looking to bolster its offshore wind industry with an ambitious target of taking 10% of the global market share by 2030.

The country aims to increase Norwegian exports other than oil and gas by 50% by 2030, and at the same time cut overall greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55%. As part of the plan, Minister of Industry and Trade Jan Christian Vestre launched a public-private export initiative to help Norwegian companies take a larger share of the global offshore wind market

“Norway will become a world-leading offshore wind player. We have technology and expertise from the maritime industry and the offshore oil and gas industry,” said Vestre.

The government is setting aside NOK50m to NOK90m for the investment by the end of 2023, depending on the size of contributions from businesses. The key measures in the initiative are said to be the strengthening of the export-oriented policy apparatus that will contribute to promoting the Norwegian offshore wind sector abroad.

“If the industry and the state invest purposefully and quickly, Norwegian players have a solid opportunity to take market positions on the global offshore wind market,” said Vestre.

Vestre estimates that 10% of the market entailed a turnover of around NOK85bn. “The offshore wind market is growing rapidly, and if we position ourselves well on the global market, the industry can secure jobs and export income for many years to come,” he added.

Commenting on the announcement, Arvid Nesse manager of Norwegian Offshore , the largest offshore wind representative body, said: “The industry has been waiting for a long time for a more ambitious plan and we are satisfied with today’s announcement. It will be interesting to see how it will be implemented, but the strategy of a more coordinated effort and marketing is good.”