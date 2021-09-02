Norwegian ammonia bunkering terminal project presses ahead

Azane Fuel Solutions, a joint venture between two Norwegian companies ECONNECT Energy and Amon Maritime, is moving forward with its first project to build a green ammonia bunkering terminal, having secured NOK89m ($10.2m) through the Norwegian Green Platform Initiative.

The "Ammonia Fuel Bunkering Network" project partners, spanning the entire value chain for ammonia as a marine fuel, will develop and demonstrate an ammonia fuel bunkering network for ships. Azane believes that with this public funding, the project is on track to be the first in the world to pilot ammonia bunkering operations – taking the first step towards enabling a large-scale shift to carbon free fuel for ships.

“We are removing the famous chicken-and-egg dilemma for new fuels. Ammonia already has a global bulk terminal network. Now we will start building the bunkering network, said André Risholm, CEO at Amon Maritime and chairman at Azane Fuel Solutions.

“Ammonia is important for the green transition, especially for the shipping industry. We will decrease emissions, not development, commented Sveinung Rotevatn, Norwegian minister of climate and the environment.

“This project can give us the world’s first bunkering terminal for green ammonia fuel for ships. This is a green change in practice and the business community is leading the way,” stated Iselin Nybø Norwegian minister of trade and industry.

Azane Fuel Solutions said its bunkering terminals will be capable of receiving fuel from ships, trucks and barges, in a refrigerated or pressurised state and will be optimised for ammonia-fuelled ships. The solutions include both shore-based and floating options.

The company plans to offer its products and services globally and sees the Northern European market as a likely early adopter of ammonia fuel for the maritime industry.