Norwegian duo set out to build ammonia bunkering terminals

Norwegian companies ECONNECT Energy and Amon Maritime have joined forces to fill an existing gap in the ammonia fuel value chain by developing ammonia ship bunkering infrastructure technology, products and services.

A joint venture company, Azane Fuel Solutions, will develop ammonia fuel bunkering terminals capable of receiving fuel from ships, trucks and barges, in a refrigerated or pressurised state, and to be optimised for ammonia-fuelled ships.

The partners are planning a shore-based option for industrial ports and supply bases, and a floating option said to be ideal for the early years of the shift to ammonia fuel, when the first vessels may have to bring their bunkering station to their most common ports of call. A floating bunkering terminal will retain its flexibility, and will be useful for bunkering ships at anchorage, the companies explained.

“Azane Fuel Solutions will help realise our ambition to accelerate the green shift to zero-carbon shipping solutions. Together, we are forward-thinking companies with extensive maritime and energy experience to develop the systems and infrastructure for safe and efficient ammonia bunkering,” said Morten Christophersen, CEO at ECONNECT Energy.

“To enable the maritime green transition, new infrastructure must be established. Azane Fuel Solutions will focus on the bunkering part of the value chain and we see clear synergies with our on-going ammonia-powered ship projects,” added André Risholm, CEO of Amon Maritime.

Initially, Azane Fuel Solutions will offer its products and services globally and sees the Northern European market as a likely early adopter of ammonia fuel.

The company’s first project is already underway and could become the first in the world to pilot ammonia bunkering operations. The so-called ‘Ammonia fuel bunkering network’ project is seeking financial support from green governmental R&D grants and it will involve the entire value chain from ammonia production to consumption of ammonia as fuel onboard vessels.