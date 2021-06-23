Norwegian firm edges closer to its first non-fossil fuelled containership

After ten years of negotiations, Norway-based EDGE Navigation announced that it has chosen Ulstein Design & Solutions AS as its partner in developing new container vessels which will incorporate the patented X-BOW hull lines.

The utilisation of this advanced marine technology will be a key element in EDGE Navigation’s stated goal of achieving net-zero emissions.

The X-BOW design developed by Ulstein introduces the gentle displacer; a tapered fore ship design with sectional angles, resulting in a greatly improved wave piercing effect at small wave heights, plus reduced pitching and bow impact loads in bigger seas. It enables a vessel to remain more stable during poor weather conditions – and significantly reduces fuel consumption.

Ulstein reports that the X-BOW design has been tested and proven in a range of vessel types – and more than 100 vessels utilising X-Bow are being constructed or currently sailing around the world.

Jakob Tolstrup-Møller, managing director and CEO of EDGE Navigation, said: “Energy efficiency will be a key component to making the energy transition happen and with Ulstein we have a partner with a strong track record for innovative designs, including their proven X-BOW solution. Less power is needed per container under a wider range of operating scenarios due to the X-BOW will lower the bar for switching into green energy propulsion.”

EDGE Navigation is a maritime start-up focused on developing commercial ships with non-fossil propulsion to enable the switch into renewable energy.