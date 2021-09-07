Norwegian government backs Ocean Grid offshore wind project

The Norwegian government has announced that it will provide NOK82.7m ($9.6m) in funding for the new Ocean Grid offshore wind project in the North Sea.

The three-year project will develop new technology, knowledge and solutions to enable the profitable development of offshore wind on the Norwegian continental shelf, particularly looking at the way offshore wind will be connected to the grid.

The project will bring together a range of energy companies and other institutional partners who will assess the commercial development of bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind farms, new cable designs, subsea technology and floating converter stations.

Florian Schuchert, vice president of offshore wind solutions at project leader Equinor, said: “Our objective is to realise offshore wind on a large scale. We have to build wind farms in a cost-effective way and we, of course, need to get the power all the way to the customers.”