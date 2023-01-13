Norwegian green ammonia floater makes headway with India’s L&T onboard

Norwegian developer H2Carrier, has brought Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) onboard its green ammonia floating production vessel project.

A memorandum of understanding signed by the two parties aims to develop floating green ammonia projects for industrial-scale applications, with L&T becoming a partner for topsides process plant EPCIC.

H2Carrier has designed the floater based on proven floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) technologies. The concept, called P2XFloater, uses renewable wind, solar or hydro energy to produce green hydrogen by pumping onboard seawater from the ocean, purifying it and feeding it to electrolyzers. The green hydrogen is combined with nitrogen extracted from the air and synthesised in an ammonia generator to produce green ammonia. The floater design received approval in principle (AiP) from the class society DNV for near-shore production last year.

The Oslo-based company said it plans to build, own and operate a fleet of P2XFloaters with the aim of offering green ammonia to the industrial and marine fuel market. The floater’s hull is expected to be built at yards in Asia, while L&T will design and fabricate the topside process and utility modules for the production of hydrogen and ammonia, including the electrolysers, the nitrogen generation plant and ammonia synthesis.

H2Carrier recently teamed up with clean energy firm Anori to develop a 1.5 GW wind farm in Greenland, which would supply power to its ammonia production vessel. A study was also launched last year in collaboration with Norwegian renewables giant Statkraft and Technip Energies affiliate Kanfa into the possible use of H2Carrier’s floaters at certain offshore wind locations.

“Our P2XFloater design represents a solution which addresses a number of concerns for renewable energy projects: costs, time, use of land and environmental footprint, lengthy planning and regulation processes etc. By teaming up with L&T, we have taken a significant step towards creating an optimal supply chain for delivering P2XFloaters on a large scale to projects anywhere in the world,” said H2Carrier boss Mårten Lunde, a former CEO of an electrolyser company, HydrogenPro, who also previously held leading positions at Fred-Olsen related companies.