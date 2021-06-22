Norwegian green ammonia project presses ahead

Aker Clean Hydrogen and Varanger Kraft’s project to build a green hydrogen and ammonia plant in Berlevåg in Northern Norway has passed the feasibility study and concept phase and is accelerating towards its objective to decarbonise arctic shipping and off-grid power plants.

The project design is based on a 100 MW hydrogen plant, but pre-facilitation of a potential future expansion to 200 MW is being considered, Aker Clean Hydrogen said. The plan is to start producing green ammonia by the end of 2024.

The green ammonia will be produced from water and renewable power from the Raggovidda wind park and should replace traditional fossil fuels for ships, rigs and offgrid power stations, removing about 200,000 tons of CO2 per year.

A 2.5 MW hydrogen pilot facility is already in operation with power from the wind farm.

“Our findings confirm that the Green Ammonia Berlevåg project is well placed to realise green ammonia production at scale to decarbonise arctic shipping and off grid power plants. The project continues to move forward towards becoming one of the first production plants of green ammonia,” said Knut Nyborg, CEO of Aker Clean Hydrogen.