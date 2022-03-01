Norwegian hydrogen-powered bulker to enter service in 2024

Norwegian shipowner Egil Ulvan Rederi is pressing ahead with its zero-emission hydrogen-fuelled bulk carrier project, having secured approval in principle (AiP) from class society Lloyd’s Register (LR).

Named the With Orca, the vessel will be fully zero-emission in all operations, according to LR. It will be powered by hydrogen, supplied by Norway’s Statkraft, stored onboard in compressed form, and have a fuel cell system for energy production in low load conditions. A significant part of the energy required to operate the 88 m long ship will be harvested directly from the wind through two large rotor sails. The vessel can also store excess energy in batteries.

The self-discharging bulker, designed by Norwegian Ship Design, should enter operation in early 2024 and go on a long-term contract with cargo owners Felleskjøpet Agri and Heidelberg Cement. The vessel’s sailing route will mostly be in open waters in the North Sea, carrying aggregates from western to eastern Norway and grain in the opposite direction.

Ivar Ulvan, owner and project manager of Egil Ulvan Rederi, said: “Receiving the AiP from Lloyd’s Register is an important milestone for us. We have been working with the project for more than 1.5 years, and the AiP confirms that we have made good design choices in our effort to create a safe, efficient and feasible concept.”