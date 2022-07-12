Norwegian offshore field partially shuts down after gas leaks

Production at Equinor-operated gas platforms offshore Norway was shut following a gas leak on Monday. The incident occurred on the Sleipner A processing and drilling platform, followed by another one on the Sleipner R riser platform for gas and condensate export.

Equinor said that the initial gas in a contained area related to a turbine on Sleipner A was quickly rectified, but that during the process of resuming production, an additional gas leak occurred on the Sleipner R riser platform late Monday night.

“Personnel on board mustered according to the procedure in both situations, but they were demobilised shortly afterward. No personnel were injured in any of the incidents,” the Norwegian state-owned energy major added.

Equinor said parts of the field are shut down and work is ongoing to safely resume normal operation, adding that the authorities have been notified and the incidents will be further investigated.

The Sleipner area includes four platforms and includes the gas and condensate fields Sleipner st, Gungne, and Sleipner Vest. The Sleipner installations are also processing hydrocarbons from the tie-in fields Sigyn, Volve, Gudrun and, from 2017, also rich gas from Gina Krog.

Sleipner is a hub in the gas transport system, and the incident, therefore, has direct consequences on the gas flow from the Nyhamna processing plant and the reception terminals at Easington, UK, and Zeebrugge, Belgium.