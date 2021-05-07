Norwegian oil companies agree wage deal with labour unions

Norwegian oil firms have come to a wage agreement with workers, three labour unions and an industry body confirmed this week, avoiding a potential strike later this year.

The deal will increase each worker’s annual wage by NOK20,100 ($2,410), including shelf compensation and holiday pay, as well as an adjustment of the rates for shift / night supplements and public holiday supplements.

The talks between the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG), which negotiated on behalf of energy companies, and Lederne, Safe and Industri Energi unions included 7,000 employees in total, mostly rig operators, drillers and service staff at 14 companies including Equinor, ConocoPhillips, Aker BP and Lundin Energy.

Last year, a 10-day strike, led by the Lederne union, cut Western Europe’s top oil and gas producer’s daily output by around 8% and ended with its 1,000 members retaining the right to go on strike again this year if no deal was reached.

“The settlement is within the framework that was agreed centrally between the main organisations earlier this year,” said chief negotiator Elisabeth Brattebø Fenne, director of working life in Norwegian Oil and Gas.

“We are satisfied with the settlement. And it is positive that all three unions stand behind the result,” said Lill-Heidi Bakkerud, chief negotiator and deputy head of Industri Energi.