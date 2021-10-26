Norwegian players launch plug and abandonment alliance

Odfjell Drilling business units, Odfjell Energy and Odfjell Well Services have launched a plug and abandonment (P&A) and slot recovery alliance with compatriot energy industry players.

Named the Odfjell Collaboration Alliance and managed by the two Odfjell Drilling divisions, the partnership includes TCO Group, Ardyne, Wellstrøm, Altus Intervention, Control Cutter, JWS Gruppen, Tyrfing Innovation, InterWell and Innovar Solutions.

Odfjell Drilling said the new setup aims to provide a complete service offering of rig, modular rig, jacking unit, wireline, plugs and all other services needed to execute projects within P&A or slot recovery operations.

The focus will be initially on the Norwegian market, with ambitions to expand beyond the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The deal has an initial duration of two years with options to extend.