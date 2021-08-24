Norwegian police arrest anti-oil protesters

Activists from Extinction Rebellion Youth blocked access to Norway’s ministry of petroleum and energy for several hours yesterday in protest against the government’s oil policy. Police managed to clear the demonstration, which led to multiple arrests.

Close to 20 activists occupied the ministry’s reception, while others demonstrated outside. Police arrested 19 people, most of whom occupied the ministry, and over 25 protesters who blocked one of the main roads in Oslo.

The demonstration saw around 150 people take part in what the Extinction Rebellion called a 10-day protest against Norway’s oil. Last week, activists blocked the Equinor facility Sture terminal in Øygarden municipality in Western Norway, preventing tankers and ships from leaving or arriving at the port.

The country, which recently awarded new oil licences, is Western Europe’s top oil and gas producer. The move to push for more oil led to Greenpeace protests in June demanding that the next government advocate a complete halt to all oil exploration. Elections in Norway are set for September this year.

XR Youth rebels were then arrested, and are now sitting in custody.



So much courage !#NordicRebellion pic.twitter.com/rWC5isr3SD — Extinction Rebellion Norway (@ExtinctionR_NO) August 23, 2021