Norwegian shipping firms signing up for Scandinavian Biogas fuel

Scandinavian Biogas Fuels is investing approximately NOK170m ($20.8m) in a liquid biogas plant in Skogn, outside Trondheim, with agreements in place to supply biogas as fuel to customers in the Norwegian shipping industry, including cruiseship owner Hurtigruten.

The company said it has obtained all mandatory permits for the investment as well as an approved investment grant of NOK48.6m from the Norwegian government enterprise Enova.

“The operations at Skogn have been very appreciated, and the customers are queuing up. The customers are primarily customers who invest in green shipping and green road transport,” said Håvard Wollan, business area manager Norway.

Scandinavian Biogas has hired four main contractors for the Skogn expansion project that will be operation ready in Q3 2022: ABB for control and automation system, Andion for process plant, Grande for groundwork and Wärtsilä for process plant for liquid biogas.

“The expansion of Skogn is an important step for us. Earlier this year, we also received a grant from Klimatklivet by the Swedish government for the expansion of the facilities in the Stockholm area to liquid biogas. Biogas is today the purest energy technology because it takes care of waste and converts it into energy. In addition, it can be applied to the internal combustion engines on the market without major modifications,” said Matti Vikkula, CEO of the Scandinavian Biogas Group.

In addition to Skogn, the company has facilities for biogas in several locations in Sweden and in South Korea.