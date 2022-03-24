Norwegian zero-emission bulk carrier to enter service in 2024

UK class society Lloyd’s Register has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to Norwegian shipowner Egil Ulvan Rederi for its zero-emission self-discharging hydrogen-fuelled bulk carrier, With Orca, which is set to enter service in two years’ time. The vessel is planned to enter into a long-term transport contract with cargo owners Felleskjøpet Agri and Heidelberg Cement.

With Orca will be fully zero-emission in all operations. It will be powered by hydrogen, stored onboard in compressed form, and the hydrogen combustion engine will be optimised for increased efficiency. The vessel will also have a fuel cell system for energy production in low load conditions. A significant part of the energy required to operate the 88 m long, 5,500 dwt vessel will be harvested directly from the wind through two large rotor sails. The vessel also has the ability to store excess energy in batteries.

The vessel is designed by Norwegian Ship Design and the hydrogen will be supplied by Statkraft. It is scheduled to enter operation in early 2024.

The vessel’s sailing route will mostly be in open waters in the North Sea, where weather conditions are ideal for wind-assisted propulsion. With Orca will combine the cargoes of Heidelberg Cement and Felleskjøpet, carrying aggregates from western to eastern Norway and grain in the opposite direction.

Per-Kenneth Øye, chief transport officer at Felleskjøpet Agri, said: “Our aim is to achieve sustainable fleet renewal, phasing out old tonnage. The project was initiated to set the standard for others to follow, and we are pleased that we now have accomplished this important step.”