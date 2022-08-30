Norwegians to roll out containerised hydrogen system for ships

HAV Hydrogen, part of Norway’s HAV Group, is set to launch a deck-based containerised hydrogen energy system for ships. The solution is described as a stand-alone, scalable power supply where all support and safety systems as well as electrical power management are included.

Based on 200kW hydrogen fuel cell modules, the system can be set up with a 1,000 kW output from standard-size 20-foot containers, HAV said, noting that by using larger containers or combining several containers, larger capacity energy systems will also be available. Installed effects can be used for the main propulsion systems or for additional power supplies on board the vessel.

“The containerised, deck-based system is our response to shipowners who want a retrofit option that represents significantly lower cost and risk for vessels that have not already been prepared for a conventional retrofit installation below deck. Whereas for newbuild vessels, it can be a solution that reduces risk and complexity for a technology that is new to most shipyards,” said Kristian Osnes, managing director at HAV Hydrogen.

The Fosnavåg-based HAV Group was formed last year, when HAV Design, HAV Hydrogen, Norwegian Electric Systems and Norwegian Greentech joined forces to collaborate on forward-looking energy-efficient solutions.

The containerised H2 solution is based on HAV’s hydrogen-based energy system with a liquid hydrogen tank below deck, developed as part of the FreeCO2ast project in collaboration with Sintef Ocean and Prototech. Earlier this year, the Norwegian Maritime Authority and DNV granted preliminary approval for this system.