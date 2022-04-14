Norwind Offshore ups CSOV order tally at Vard

Norwegian shipowning company Norwind Offshore, established by Farstad, Volstad and Kleven, has declared options for the design and construction of two commissioning service operations vessels (CSOVs) at Fincantieri-controlled Norwegian shipbuilder Vard and agreed on new options for two additional vessels.

The new vessels are of the Vard 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund. The CSOVs are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025. The first vessel will be equipped and delivered by Vard Brattvaag in Norway. The hull will be built by Vard Braila in Romania. The second vessel will be built and delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam.

Norwind Offshore already has two newbuildings under construction at Vard, in addition to the conversion of a platform supply vessel (PSV) which is being converted to a service operation vessel (SOV).

Svein Leon Aure, CEO of Norwind Offshore, said: “The positive feedback from offshore wind operators, both on these state-of-the-art vessels and Norwind Offshore’s operational model, has been exceptionally strong. This has enabled us to execute on our growth strategy and the additional vessels represent an important milestone on our path to become a leading pure play offshore wind company.”

Norwind Offshore has also secured a contract for its first vessel from Vard, the Norwind Breeze, with an undisclosed offshore wind operator. The vessel will go directly on hire upon delivery in May from Vard Brattvaag in Norway