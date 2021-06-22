NOV and Baker Hughes confirmed winners in Petrobras flexibles tender

Petrobras has signed contracts with NOV and Baker Hughes for the supply of flexible lines that will be used in the project to revitalise the production of the Marlim and Voador fields, located in the Campos Basin.

The Brazilian oil major said, without disclosing the value of the two contracts, the companies will deliver a total of 448 km of flexible lines, of which 280 km are contracted with NOV and 168 km with Baker Hughes.

Between March and April this year, Petrobras also inked contracts for the supply of up to 92 km of flexible lines for gas lift with NOV, and for the supply of up to 13 subsea production and injection manifolds, 8 with TechnipFMC and 5 with Baker Hughes, in addition to contracts for anchoring materials, subsea equipment and umbilicals.

The initiatives are part of the Marlim and Voador revitalisation project, operated 100% by Petrobras. The project foresees the installation of two new FPSO-type platforms in the northern area and in the southern area of the Marlim field. In 2019, the company signed contracts to charter the platforms with the Japanese company Modec and Yinson from Malaysia.

The two platforms, which will be interconnected with 77 wells, should come into operation in 2023 and will allow the extension of the production of the field’s deposits until 2048.