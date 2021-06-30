NOV joins $14bn floating wind project to slash UK North Sea emissions

Green energy infrastructure developer Cerulean Winds has named offshore equipment and technology provider NOV as the first of its delivery partners for the fabrication of its proposed integrated 200-turbine floating wind and hydrogen development off the coast of Scotland.

The deal would establish NOV as the exclusive provider of floating and mooring systems in support of the venture, which would have the capacity to accelerate the decarbonisation of oil and gas assets on the UK Continental Shelf (​UKCS) by more than halving the 18m tonnes of CO2 they currently produce by 2025.

Cerulean Winds is led by Dan Jackson and Mark Dixon, who have more than 25 years experience of working together on large-scale offshore infrastructure developments in the oil and gas industry.

“As the largest and most qualified provider of marine equipment and wind vessel designs working in this space, the experience and knowledge NOV will bring to a project of this magnitude is second to none. Having them on board brings the scheme a step closer to reality,” said Dixon.

Dixon added that Cerulean also has a number of Tier 1 delivery stakeholders signed up, but can’t disclose who they are at this stage.

If it gets the go-ahead, Cerulean Winds claims its £10bn ($14bn) project has the capacity to generate enough power to electrify the majority of assets in the UKCS to meet and exceed the targets of the North Sea Transition Deal calling for a reduction in offshore emissions by 10% by 2025 and 25% by 2027.

Cerulean Winds has submitted a formal request to Marine Scotland for seabed leases, and these must be granted by Q3 in 2021 to target financial closure in Q1 2022 and to begin construction soon after so that the infrastructure is in place by 2024-2026.